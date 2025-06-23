CUET UG Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

CUET UG Result 2025 DATE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG 2025 results soon on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to log in using their application number and date of birth to view and download their CUET UG 2025 scorecards.

As of now, the NTA has not announced an official date for the declaration of the CUET UG 2025 results. However, going by previous years' trends, the results are likely to be released soon.

The scorecard is an important document needed for the counselling process. A candidate will be considered for admission only if they successfully complete the counselling. Once the CUET UG 2025 results are announced, the participating universities will begin their admission process on their respective websites.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official NTA CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “View CUET UG Result 2025” or “Download CUET Scorecard 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your CUET 2025 application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use.

About CUET UG Exams 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 exams began on May 13, 2025, and were conducted in computer-based test mode across two shifts.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET–UG) 2025 successfully ended on June 3, 2025, at 6 PM. The exams were held across 300 cities around the world, making it one of the largest undergraduate entrance tests in India. Organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this exam is conducted for admission to various central, state, private, government, and deemed universities.