CUET UG Result 2025: NTA to Announce Results Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Previous Year Trends, How to Download, and Key Information

Updated 25 June 2025 at 15:15 IST
CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
To download their CUET UG 2025 scorecard, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Before the scorecards are released, NTA will publish the final CUET 2025 answer key. The CUET scores will be calculated based on this revised answer key.
Step 1: Go to the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CUET (UG) Score Card 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your CUET login credentials.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen in PDF format.
Step 5: Carefully check all the details mentioned in the scorecard.
The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4, 2025, with two shifts held each day. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam for 23 domain-specific subjects, 13 languages, and a general test
According to official NTA data, a total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for CUET UG 2025 at centres across India and abroad.
This entrance exam serves as a common gateway for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central, state, and participating universities across the country.
Over the last three years, the CUET UG result dates have followed a consistent pattern after the exams.
These trends show that results are usually declared several weeks after the exams conclude.
