CUET UG Result 2025: NTA to Announce Results Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Previous Year Trends, How to Download, and Key Information

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

To download their CUET UG 2025 scorecard, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Before the scorecards are released, NTA will publish the final CUET 2025 answer key. The CUET scores will be calculated based on this revised answer key.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CUET (UG) Score Card 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your CUET login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Carefully check all the details mentioned in the scorecard.

About CUET UG Exam 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4, 2025, with two shifts held each day. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam for 23 domain-specific subjects, 13 languages, and a general test

According to official NTA data, a total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for CUET UG 2025 at centres across India and abroad.

This entrance exam serves as a common gateway for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central, state, and participating universities across the country.

CUET UG Result: Previous Year Trends

Over the last three years, the CUET UG result dates have followed a consistent pattern after the exams.

In 2024, the exam was held from May 15 to 29, and the results were announced on July 30.

In 2023, the exam took place between May 21 and June 3, with the result declared on July 15.

In 2022, the exam was conducted in multiple phases from July 15 to August 20, and the results were published on September 15.