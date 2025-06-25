GPAT Result 2025 Expected to Release Today at natboard.edu.in, Know How to Check NBE Merit List

GPAT Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the GPAT 2025 results today, that is, June 2025. Students who appeared for the GPAT can download and verify their GPAT result 2025 from the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The GPAT 2025 result will be published as a merit list, which will include the names, roll numbers, application IDs, scores (out of 500), and ranks of all candidates who appeared for the exam.

This result PDF will be available on the official website and can be accessed without any login credentials. The result will not be sent to candidates by post or email. A separate link to download the scorecard will be made available later on the candidate portal for those who qualify.

GPAT Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “GPAT 2025 Result PDF”.

Step 3: Open the result PDF document.

Step 4: Search for your roll number to check your qualifying status.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

GPAT 2025: Details to Check on Merit List

The GPAT 2025 merit list will contain the following information:

Application ID

Roll Number

Marks scored (out of 500)

GPAT 2025 Rank

About GPAT Exam 2025: