CUET UG Result 2025: NTA to Release Scorecard Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check

NTA CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the CUET UG 2025 results soon. Candidates who took the exam between May 13 and June 3 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Once the results are announced, candidates can download their CUET UG 2025 scorecards by logging in using their application number and password.

This year, over 250 universities, including central, state, and private institutions across India, will accept CUET UG 2025 scores for admission to undergraduate courses.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CUET UG Scorecard Download’.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.

Step 4: Your CUET UG 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future use.

CUET UG 2025: Counselling

Leading central universities, including Delhi University, have already begun their counselling registration for CUET UG 2025.

Candidates seeking admission to CUET-participating universities are advised to regularly check the official websites of their preferred institutions for updates on counselling dates, merit lists, and other admission-related information.

About CUET UG Exam 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 exam was held in two shifts between May 13 and June 4, 2025. The morning session took place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session was conducted from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.