RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT for Graduate Level Posts at rrb.digialm.com, Direct Link to Download

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate-level posts on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories can view the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of their respective regional RRB.

Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also published the candidates' response sheets, and the questions asked in the exam.

The exam was held in 15 different languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the home page, click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the graduate level.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Step 4: Check the answer key displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website and open the ‘Objection’ section.

Step 2: Select the question you want to raise an objection against by choosing the correct Question ID.

Step 3: Pick the language in which the question appeared.

Step 4: Enter a clear explanation for your objection and upload valid supporting documents as proof.

Step 5: Make sure your objection is backed by proper evidence, or it may be rejected.

Step 6: Pay the required fee for submitting the objection.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the process.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025: Objection