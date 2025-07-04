CUET UG Results 2025 Declared, at cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET (Undergraduate) 2025 results today, July 4. Candidates can check their results on the official websites at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

Students can view their results by visiting the official website mentioned above and entering their application number along with their date of birth.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG exam, which was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses offered by participating universities. The results have been prepared using the final answer key. Once the NTA Score or result is declared, no objections regarding the answer key will be accepted.

CUET UG Results 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official NTA CUET website.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “CUET UG 2025 Result.”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the login information.

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

CUET UG Result 2025: Admissions

CUET UG 2025 scores will be accepted by more than 240 universities across India. Candidates can use these marks to apply for admission to central, state, private, deemed, and government universities.

CUET UG 2025 Result LIVE: Government Institutions Accepting CUET Scores

Five government institutions are offering admissions based on CUET UG 2025 scores. These include: