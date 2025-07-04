JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who registered for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling and submitted their choices can check the results on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP seat allotment will be done based on seat availability, a candidate’s rank in the UP-Polytechnic exam, and the preferences they have submitted. Only those who have completed the JEECUP counselling registration will be considered for seat allotment.

Candidates can select either the Freeze or Float option between July 4 and 6, 2025. During this period, they must also pay the counselling and security fees to proceed with the admission process.

JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025.

Step 3: Log in by entering your credentials and submitting the details.

Step 4: Your Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

NOTE: Document verification will take place at designated district help centres from July 4 to 7, 2025. Candidates who wish to withdraw their Round 1 allotted seat can do so on July 8, 2025.

About JEECUP Exam 2025: