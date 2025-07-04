CUET UG Results 2025: NTA to Release Scorecards Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

CUET UG Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET (Undergraduate) 2025 results today, July 4. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official websites at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website mentioned above and entering their application number and date of birth.

After the results are announced, candidates should carefully review their percentiles and normalised scores. These marks will be used by universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and many others as part of their admission process.

CUET UG Results 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official NTA CUET website.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “CUET UG 2025 Result.”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the login information.

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

About CUET UG Exams 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3. Re-exams were held on June 2 and 4 for students who experienced scheduling issues on May 13 and 16. The NTA also conducted a re-test for the Accountancy paper for candidates who had originally appeared between May 13 and 16, after receiving complaints about out-of-syllabus questions.