Advertisement
  • IISER IAT Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to July 7, Know How to Apply

Updated 3 July 2025 at 19:26 IST

IISER IAT Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to July 7, Know How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has extended the IAT 2025 counselling deadline to 7 July. Eligible candidates can register, upload documents, and pay fees online. Four admission rounds are planned, with more if seats remain.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
IISER IAT Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended
IISER IAT Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended | Image: File Photo

IISER IAT Counselling 2025: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has extended the counselling deadline for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Originally set for 3 July, the deadline for registration and choice-filling has now been extended to 7 July 2025, up to 5:00 PM. Candidates can complete the counselling registration process online by visiting the official website at iiseradmission.in. 

The extended deadline gives eligible students more time to complete essential steps such as uploading documents, selecting preferred programmes, and paying the counselling fee. 

Admissions through IAT 2025 are for various undergraduate courses offered across seven IISER campuses located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. 

IISER IAT Counselling 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in. 

Step 2: Log in using your IAT 2025 credentials. 

Step 3: Fill out the counselling registration form with accurate details. 

Step 4: Upload the required documents, including Class 10- and 12-mark sheets, category certificate (if applicable), and a valid photo ID. 

Step 5: Select and lock your preferred IISER campuses and programmes. 

Step 6: Pay the seat acceptance fee: Rs 25,000 for General/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates and Rs 12,500 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. 

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference. 

Direct Link to Register - IISER IAT Counselling 2025

About IISER 2025 Counselling:  

There will be four rounds of admission lists for IAT 2025, released based on the number of seats remaining after each round. If vacancies still exist, additional rounds may be announced by the authorities. 

Published 3 July 2025 at 19:26 IST