CUSAT CAT 2025 Admit Card to Be Out Tomorrow at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Check How to Download

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2025: Cochin University will release the CUSAT CAT 2025 admit card tomorrow, April 25, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their admit card from the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

To download the CUSAT CAT admit card, candidates will need to log in using their ID and password. It is important to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre for verification.

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “CUSAT CAT 2025 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter your User ID and password in the given fields.

Step 4: Click the “Login” button to proceed.

Step 5: Your CUSAT CAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for use on the exam day.

About CUSAT CAT 2025 Exam:

The CUSAT CAT 2025 will be conducted in May 2025 as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Cochin University.

The exam will be held in CBT mode and will last for three hours. The question paper will be divided into three sections: Physics with 75 questions, Chemistry with 60 questions, and Mathematics with 90 questions.