JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025 Expected to Release by April 30 at jkbose.nic.in, Know How to Check

JKBOSE Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 results for 2025 by 30th April. As per several media reports, the results are expected to be released in the last week of April. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 exams will be able to check and download their results and scorecards from the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

However, the JK Board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the result date. To check and download their scorecards, students will need to enter their examination roll number or registration number on the official website.

JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025: Where to Check

Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their JKBOSE Class 12th results 2025 on the official JKBOSE websites:

jkbose.nic.in

jkresults.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE websites at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says, “JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your provisional marksheet on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2025: Date

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducted the Class 12 exams for hard zone areas from February 20 to March 24, 2025. For soft zone areas, the exams were held earlier, from February 15 to March 17, 2025.