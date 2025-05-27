CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

CUSAT CAT 2025: The Cochin University of Science and Technology has published the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2025. Candidates can download the CUSAT CAT 2025 final answer key by logging in into the candidate portal on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Candidates will have to use their email ID and password to access the CUSAT CAT final answer key. CUSAT CAT 2025 results will be prepared and declared based on the final key only.

CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official CUSAT admissions website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Candidate Login" button on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: After logging in, find and click on the link labelled "CAT 2025 Final Answer Key" in your dashboard.

Step 5: The answer key will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Seat Intake for B.Tech Programmes

Cochin University has specified the seat availability for each B.Tech course under CUSAT CAT 2025. The B.Tech in Instrumentation Technology offers 28 seats, while the Naval Architecture and Ship Building programme has 42 seats, with 15 reserved for Indian Navy candidates.

The Marine Engineering course, which is residential, has 80 seats. Additionally, the B.Tech in Polymer Science and Engineering offers admission to 20 students.

About CUSAT CAT Exam 2025: