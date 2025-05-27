Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated May 27th 2025, 14:23 IST

CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

CUSAT has released the CAT 2025 final answer key at admissions.cusat.ac.in. Candidates can download it via login. The exam was held in May for UG/PG admissions; results are expected in June.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Direct Link to Download
CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

CUSAT CAT 2025: The Cochin University of Science and Technology has published the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2025. Candidates can download the CUSAT CAT 2025 final answer key by logging in into the candidate portal on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in. 

Candidates will have to use their email ID and password to access the CUSAT CAT final answer key. CUSAT CAT 2025 results will be prepared and declared based on the final key only. 

CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official CUSAT admissions website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the "Candidate Login" button on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password. 

Step 4: After logging in, find and click on the link labelled "CAT 2025 Final Answer Key" in your dashboard. 

Step 5: The answer key will appear on your screen in PDF format. 

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - CUSAT CAT Final Answer Key 2025

CUSAT CAT 2025: Seat Intake for B.Tech Programmes 

Cochin University has specified the seat availability for each B.Tech course under CUSAT CAT 2025. The B.Tech in Instrumentation Technology offers 28 seats, while the Naval Architecture and Ship Building programme has 42 seats, with 15 reserved for Indian Navy candidates.  

The Marine Engineering course, which is residential, has 80 seats. Additionally, the B.Tech in Polymer Science and Engineering offers admission to 20 students. 

About CUSAT CAT Exam 2025:  

The CUSAT CAT 2025 was conducted on May 10, 11, and 12 as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, including BTech, MTech, MSc, and law courses at Cochin University of Science and Technology. The results are likely to be announced in June 2025. 

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Rechecking Result 2025 Out at cisce.org, Direct link to Check

Published May 27th 2025, 14:23 IST