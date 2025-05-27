ICSE, ISC Rechecking Result 2025 Out at cisce.org, Direct link to Check

CISCE Rechecking Result 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the rechecking results for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12). Students who applied for rechecking can view their results on the official websites: cisce.org and recheckresults.cisce.org.

To view the ICSE or ISC rechecking scorecard for 2025, students need to log in using their UID and Index Number. Once logged in, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded in PDF format.

The original ICSE and ISC results were declared on 30 April 2025. If students are still dissatisfied after the rechecking process, the council has also provided an option to apply for a detailed re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

ICSE, ISC Rechecking Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org or go directly to the results portal at recheckresults.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Recheck Results" tab.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID (or Candidate Number) and Index Number as printed on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on "Submit" to view your updated marks after rechecking.

Step 5: Save a digital copy or print the result for future reference.

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results: Fee and Re-evaluation Details

Students who wish to apply for the re-evaluation process must pay an application fee of Rs 100 per subject.