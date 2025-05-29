Republic World

  • DDA Recruitment 2025: 1,383 Vacancies Announced for AE, JE, Steno & Other Posts, Check Details Here

Updated May 29th 2025, 14:39 IST

Delhi Development Authority Recruitment 2025 offers 1,383 vacancies across Group A, B, and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online soon. Roles include JE, ASO, and Patwari. Selection via CBT, skill test, and interview.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the DDA Recruitment 2025, inviting applications for 1,383 vacancies under Group A, B, and C categories. The application process will begin soon. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official DDA website at dda.gov.in. 

Before applying, candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria. Only those who meet the specified requirements will be able to complete the online registration once it opens. 

The recruitment drive includes key roles such as Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), and Patwari. Educational qualifications differ based on the post and may range from a Class 10 pass to postgraduate degrees. The selection process will involve a Computer-Based Test (CBT), skill test, document verification, and an interview round. 

DDA Recruitment 2025: List of Vacancies 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a total of 1,383 vacancies across various Group A, B, and C posts. The available positions include the following: 

  • Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) 
  • Junior Engineer (JE) 
  • Assistant Section Officer (ASO) 
  • Stenographer Grade D 
  • Legal Assistant 
  • Patwari 
  • Naib Tehsildar 
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 
  • Deputy Director 
  • Assistant Director 
  • Programmer 
  • Surveyor 
  • Junior Translator 
  • Architectural Assistant 
  • Planning Assistant 
  • Assistant Director (Ministerial) 
  • Assistant Security Officer 

These roles are open to candidates with varying educational backgrounds. Applicants are encouraged to check the official notification for detailed post-wise eligibility. 

Official Notice - Check Here

DDA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility  

Applicants interested in the DDA Recruitment 2025 must meet specific eligibility criteria set by the Delhi Development Authority. These requirements differ based on the post and include both educational qualifications and age limits. 

Candidates should make sure they have the necessary qualifications and are within the prescribed age range for the position they are applying for. Eligibility will be checked during the document verification process, and any mismatch in information may result in disqualification. Therefore, it is essential to read the official notification thoroughly before applying. 

DDA Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

The application fee for Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment 2025 is Rs. 1,000 for all posts. This fee is non-refundable and must be paid online using the payment option provided in the application form. Additional transaction charges and applicable taxes may also be incurred during the payment process. 

However, women applicants and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen categories are exempt from paying the application fee. All candidates are advised to keep a copy of the payment receipt safely for future reference. 

Published May 29th 2025, 14:39 IST