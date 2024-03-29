×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Delhi Government Mandates Prior Approval for Fee Increase in Private Schools

Private schools with land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) cannot raise fees without obtaining approval beforehand, DDE order stated.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Representational image of a school bus.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An official order issued by the Delhi government has mandated recognized private schools in Delhi, which have been allotted land by the government, to obtain prior approval from the Directorate of Education before implementing fee increases for the academic session 2024-25.

According to the directive from the Directorate of Education, private schools with land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) cannot raise fees without obtaining approval beforehand. These schools are required to adhere to the last approved fee structure by the Director of Education or the fee statement they have filed.

Advertisement

The official order explicitly cites Section 17 of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973, which prohibits private unaided schools in Delhi, allocated land by government agencies, from enhancing fees without prior sanction from the Director of Education.

It mandates all heads of schools and managers of recognized private unaided schools, allotted land by land-owning agencies, to submit proposals for fee increases for the academic session 2024-25 to the Director of Education. The submission of proposals must be done online through the Directorate's website from April 1, 2024, until April 15, 2024. Any incomplete proposals will be summarily rejected.

Advertisement

The order further underscores that proposals submitted by schools will undergo scrutiny by the Director or designated officers. Schools failing to submit proposals are prohibited from raising tuition fees until approval is granted. Any violation of this directive will be met with serious consequences, and schools found increasing fees without prior approval will face legal action as per statutory provisions.

The order also outlines that the link for submitting proposals online and uploading necessary documents will soon be available on the Directorate's website, accessible through the school login and password under the "school plant -> fee structure -> proposal for fee hike 2024-25" section.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

2 minutes ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

2 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

6 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

8 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

11 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

11 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

14 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

17 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

21 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

22 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

28 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

36 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

42 minutes ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Starts Next Project

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo