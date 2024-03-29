Advertisement

An official order issued by the Delhi government has mandated recognized private schools in Delhi, which have been allotted land by the government, to obtain prior approval from the Directorate of Education before implementing fee increases for the academic session 2024-25.

According to the directive from the Directorate of Education, private schools with land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) cannot raise fees without obtaining approval beforehand. These schools are required to adhere to the last approved fee structure by the Director of Education or the fee statement they have filed.

Advertisement

The official order explicitly cites Section 17 of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973, which prohibits private unaided schools in Delhi, allocated land by government agencies, from enhancing fees without prior sanction from the Director of Education.

It mandates all heads of schools and managers of recognized private unaided schools, allotted land by land-owning agencies, to submit proposals for fee increases for the academic session 2024-25 to the Director of Education. The submission of proposals must be done online through the Directorate's website from April 1, 2024, until April 15, 2024. Any incomplete proposals will be summarily rejected.

Advertisement

The order further underscores that proposals submitted by schools will undergo scrutiny by the Director or designated officers. Schools failing to submit proposals are prohibited from raising tuition fees until approval is granted. Any violation of this directive will be met with serious consequences, and schools found increasing fees without prior approval will face legal action as per statutory provisions.

The order also outlines that the link for submitting proposals online and uploading necessary documents will soon be available on the Directorate's website, accessible through the school login and password under the "school plant -> fee structure -> proposal for fee hike 2024-25" section.