Updated 23 June 2025 at 17:05 IST

Delhi Govt to Mandate Minimum Age at 6 Years for Class 1 Admission from 2026-27

From the 2026–27 session, Delhi will implement a minimum age of 6 years for Class 1 admissions under NEP 2020. Public feedback is invited to support the restructuring of the foundational stage.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Delhi Govt to Mandate Minimum Age at 6 Years for Class 1 Admission from 2026-27 | Image: Unsplash

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that from the 2026–27 academic session, a uniform minimum age of six years will be required for admission to Class 1. This change will be made by restructuring the foundational stage, which includes Nursery and Kindergarten (KG) classes, the department stated on Saturday. 

 “The Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi intends to implement the provisions of NEP 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 relating to restructuring of Foundational Stage and concerning minimum age criteria of 6+ years for Class I”, as stated in the official circular. 

The DoE has stated that, a child may be admitted to Class I only upon completion of 6 years of age from Academic Session 2026-27 onwards. 

Official Notice:

Restructuring of the Foundational Stage (Effective from Academic Session 2026-27): 

ClassAge of Admission
Nursery (Bal Vatika / Preschool 1)3+ years
Lower KG (Bal Vatika / Preschool 2)4+ years
Upper KG (Bal Vatika / Preschool 3)5+ years

Public Invited to Share Suggestions on New Class 1 Age Policy: 

According to the official circular, to make the process inclusive and participatory, it is important to give all stakeholders a chance to share their views and suggestions on different aspects of the proposed plan. 

In this context, teachers, parents, students, School Management Committees, educational institutions, school associations, professionals, subject experts, scholars, and members of the public are kindly invited to provide their valuable suggestions to support its smooth and effective implementation. 

