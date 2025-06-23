Delhi Govt to Mandate Minimum Age at 6 Years for Class 1 Admission from 2026-27 | Image: Unsplash

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that from the 2026–27 academic session, a uniform minimum age of six years will be required for admission to Class 1. This change will be made by restructuring the foundational stage, which includes Nursery and Kindergarten (KG) classes, the department stated on Saturday.

“The Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi intends to implement the provisions of NEP 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 relating to restructuring of Foundational Stage and concerning minimum age criteria of 6+ years for Class I”, as stated in the official circular.

The DoE has stated that, a child may be admitted to Class I only upon completion of 6 years of age from Academic Session 2026-27 onwards.

Official Notice:

Restructuring of the Foundational Stage (Effective from Academic Session 2026-27):

Class Age of Admission Nursery (Bal Vatika / Preschool 1) 3+ years Lower KG (Bal Vatika / Preschool 2) 4+ years Upper KG (Bal Vatika / Preschool 3) 5+ years

Public Invited to Share Suggestions on New Class 1 Age Policy:

According to the official circular, to make the process inclusive and participatory, it is important to give all stakeholders a chance to share their views and suggestions on different aspects of the proposed plan.