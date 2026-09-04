Delhi HC Directs NTA to Decide on Refund of UGC-NET English Examination Fee After Ordering Re-test

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other respondents to take a decision on refunding the examination fee paid by candidates for the UGC-NET June 2026 English examination, which was ordered to be re-conducted.

Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the direction while issuing notice on a petition challenging the NTA’s decision to hold the English examination afresh.

“The respondents are also directed to take a decision regarding refund of the examination fee of the concerned examination,” the Court ordered.

The petition has been filed by Parul Sheoran and others under Article 226 of the Constitution, challenging the NTA’s public notice dated August 16 directing the re-conduct of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for English.

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The petitioners have sought quashing of the decision to conduct the examination again, contending that the decision was taken without disclosing the material forming its basis and allegedly without following the procedure prescribed under the UGC-NET June 2026 Information Bulletin.

They have also sought directions for declaration and processing of the results of the examination already conducted, after undertaking the prescribed answer-key challenge and expert-review process, including correction or revision of the answer key, deletion of defective questions and consequential re-evaluation wherever warranted.

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Alternatively, the petitioners have sought refund of the examination fee already paid for the original examination if the re-conduct is permitted to continue. They have also sought permission to appear in the re-conducted examination without payment of any additional fee.

After hearing the matter, the Court issued notice to the respondents.