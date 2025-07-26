Delhi Likely to Rename Schools After Martyrs, Says Education Minister on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to consider renaming government schools after local martyrs as a tribute to their sacrifice and to instill patriotic values among students, said Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday during a Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Shivaji College, Delhi University.

Speaking at the gathering, Sood said the initiative aims to ensure that younger generations remain connected to stories of courage and sacrifice, especially those rooted in their own communities.

"Several of our brave soldiers who gave their lives in the Kargil War hailed from Delhi, and some were even alumni of this very college," he said, naming Captain Sumit Roy, Captain Hanif-ud-Din, and Captain Anuj Nayyar, former students of Shivaji College who lost their lives in the 1999 conflict. “Renaming schools after such heroes would act as a daily symbol of what service to the nation truly means.”

The event was attended by college students, faculty members, and the families of the fallen soldiers, including Mrs. Swapna Roy, mother of Captain Sumit Roy, who was present to pay tribute.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the proposal, Sood said this move is part of a wider effort to incorporate national pride and civic responsibility into the public education system. “The stories of sacrifice should not be confined to chapters in textbooks. They should be visible in the very institutions where we learn and grow,” he noted.

He later shared his sentiments on X, writing, "The stories of such immortal martyrs not only inspire us but also teach us the true meaning of patriotism. We are proud of our army."