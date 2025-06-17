Delhi University CSAS UG Portal 2025 for Admission Opens at admission.uod.ac.in, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

DU CSAS UG Portal 2025: The University of Delhi has officially opened the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the 2025–26 academic session. Aspirants seeking admission to various UG programmes across Delhi University’s constituent colleges must register and apply through the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

The DU CSAS UG 2025 admission process is fully online and will take place in several phases. These include registration, submission of course and college preferences, and seat allotment. As per the revised admission policy, all undergraduate admissions for this year will be based entirely on CUET UG 2025 scores.

Candidates must carefully read the information bulletin and follow all instructions to avoid any delays or disqualification.

During the initial registration, applicants must register on Delhi University’s official admission portal. They will need to provide their personal and academic details, upload necessary documents such as category, EWS, or PwD certificates, and verify their CUET UG scores, which will be automatically linked to their profiles.

DU CSAS UG Portal 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CSAS UG 2025” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your CUET UG 2025 credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the CSAS UG 2025 application form for CUET counselling.

Step 5: Pay the required counselling fee to complete the process.

About DU CSAS 2025:

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is the official counselling portal for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University through CUET.

The CSAS UG 2025 Phase 2 registration will begin after the CUET UG 2025 results are declared, which is expected in the third week of July 2025.