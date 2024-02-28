English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 14:36 IST

Delhi University honours eminent alumni in delayed foundation day celebrations

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi University honoured its distinguished alumni, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiren Rijiju as well as filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, on the occasion of its 99th Foundation Day on Saturday.

The university's Foundation Day falls on May 1 but the event could not be held at the time this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in April-May.

The varsity had announced that it will felicitate eight of its alumni, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, for achieving distinction in their fields.

The others on the list were filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi, Higher Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education Amit Khare, the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajeet Mahanty and Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar.

Khare, who attended the event, said it was for the first time that he was entering the Viceregal Lodge, despite studying at the St Stephen's College situated near the university.

Professor P C Joshi, the acting Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, spoke about the various initiatives taken by the university. He also spoke about the varsity implementing the National Education Policy from the 2022-23 academic session. PTI SLB HDA HDA

Published September 11th, 2021 at 14:36 IST

