Delhi University Second Phase Seat Allotment List for Postgraduate Admissions to Release Today, Check Details Here

DU PG Admissions Seat Allotment 2025: University of Delhi will declare the seat allotment for the second round of postgraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 today, June 24. DU PG 2nd seat allotment results 2025 will be announced on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) PG portal, pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

To help students who missed the initial application round, the university has opened a special mid-entry window. This will be available from 5 PM on July 2 until 4:59 PM on July 4.

According to the DU PG Admission 2025 schedule, candidates must accept their allotted seat by 4:59 PM on June 27. Colleges will verify and approve online applications by 28 June, and the deadline for fee payment is June 29, 2025.

DU PG Admissions Seat Allotment 2025: How to Check Round 2 Allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Round 1 CSAS Result or go to the PG Admission 2025–2026 section.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: You will see options to either freeze your allotted seat or upgrade it.

DU Receives 53,609 Applications for 82 PG Courses:

This year, Delhi University is offering admissions to 82 postgraduate programmes. The registration window, open from May 16 to June 12, received a total of 53,609 applications, including 30,490 from women, 23,117 from men, and two from transgender candidates.

