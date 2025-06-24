KEA Issues UGCET 2025 Verification Slips at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How to Download

UGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the verification slip for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2025. Candidates who have registered can download the slip from the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To download the UGCET 2025 verification slip, candidates must log in using their registration number and password. This slip confirms that the documents submitted during the application process have undergone preliminary verification.

The KCET verification slip serves as proof that the candidate’s educational qualifications and other eligibility documents, such as marksheets, caste or income certificates, and rural or Kannada medium proofs, have been reviewed and accepted by KEA.

UGCET 2025: How to Download Verification Slips

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2025 portal.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: Download the verification slip and save a copy for future reference.

UGCET Application Correction 2025:

As per the official notice, candidates who have made incorrect entries in their UGCET application will be given a chance to make the necessary corrections.

The authorities have confirmed that a specific date will be set for this correction process, which will be announced shortly.