DHSE Kerala Plus Two Re-evaluation Results 2025 Out at dhsekerala.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Re-evaluation Results 2025 Out | Image: File Photo

Kerala Plus Two Re-evaluation Results 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has officially published the results of the re-evaluation and scrutiny process for the 2025 March Second Year Higher Secondary Examinations. The updated marks have been made available on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

To check revaluated answer sheets, candidates need to key in their roll number and other required details.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says, “Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025.”

Step 3: Click on the link and enter the required details, including your roll number.

Step 4: Your updated result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result or print a copy for future reference.

NOTE: If students notice any spelling mistakes or other errors in their revised results, they should promptly reach out to the DHSE support team or seek assistance from their school authorities.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025: Revaluation Process

If the marks change after revaluation, whether they increase or decrease, the revised marks will be considered final.