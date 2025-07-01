Republic World
Updated 1 July 2025 at 16:46 IST

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 Out at mpsos.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has declared the June 2025 results for Class 10 and 12 under Ruk Jana Nahi, Open School, and Aa Laut Chale Yojana. Students can check results at mpsos.nic.in using their Roll and OS numbers.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 Out
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 Out | Image: File Photo

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has announced the June 2025 results for Class 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the exams under the Ruk Jana Nahi, Open School, or Aa Laut Chale Yojana can check their results on the official website at mpsos.nic.in. 

The original marksheets will be available a few days after the result declaration. These will be provided directly to the students or their guardians by the respective schools. 

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: Login Credentials Required  

To view and download the Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025, candidates must enter the following details on the login page: 

  • Roll Number 
  • OS Number 

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “MPSOS June Result 2025” for your respective scheme. 

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details as required. 

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result. 

Step 5: Check your result and download the page. 

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference. 

Note: Students are advised to check their results carefully. If they find any errors or discrepancies, they should contact the MPSOS authorities immediately for assistance. 

About MPSOS June Exams 2025: 

The Class 10 exams for both the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' and 'Aa Laut Chale' schemes were held from June 2 to 12. 2025. The Class 12 exams under the same schemes started on June 2 and ended on June 17, 2025. All exams were conducted in offline mode at various designated centres across Madhya Pradesh. 

Published 1 July 2025 at 16:46 IST