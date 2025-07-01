MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 Out at mpsos.nic.in, Here's How to Check

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has announced the June 2025 results for Class 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the exams under the Ruk Jana Nahi, Open School, or Aa Laut Chale Yojana can check their results on the official website at mpsos.nic.in.

The original marksheets will be available a few days after the result declaration. These will be provided directly to the students or their guardians by the respective schools.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

To view and download the Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025, candidates must enter the following details on the login page:

Roll Number

OS Number

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “MPSOS June Result 2025” for your respective scheme.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Check your result and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Note: Students are advised to check their results carefully. If they find any errors or discrepancies, they should contact the MPSOS authorities immediately for assistance.

About MPSOS June Exams 2025: