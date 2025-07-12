DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Direct Link Here

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 1 Result 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, has released the DTE Maharashtra Provisional Round 1 List on July 12, 2025, on the official website. Candidates who applied for CAP Round 1 counselling can check their seat allotment result through the official website of DTE Maharashtra at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Students must log in using their registered ID and password to access their seat allotment status. The result will mention the name of the institute and the course allotted to the student.

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at poly25users.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/diploma25.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025.”

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025:

Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 1 can still participate in CAP Round 2. A list of available seats will be published, and these candidates will be allowed to submit a fresh option form for the next round. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and follow all deadlines carefully for updates regarding CAP Round 2 and the following rounds.