GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Result Out at gseb.org, Direct Link to Check

GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the HSC Supplementary Result 2025 today, 12th July 2025. The Class 12 Science stream results were released at 8:00 AM. Students can check their results on the official website at gseb.org.

The result announcement provides a valuable second chance for thousands of students to save their academic year. In addition to the official website, students can also check their results through WhatsApp and SMS services.

Provisional marksheets can be downloaded online, while the final certificates will be distributed by the respective schools. To pass the GSEB Class 12 exam 2025, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.

GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025 PDF:

GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 12 Science Supplementary Results.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

About GSEB HSC Supply Exam 2025:

The supplementary examination, also known as the Purak Pariksha, was held from June 23 to 30. It was organised for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the regular board exams conducted earlier this year. The exam took place in a single shift, from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM.