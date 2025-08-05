DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out at admission.uod.ac.in, Know How to Check

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University has released the results for the third round of its Undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2025 today, August 5. Candidates can now download the DU UG admission 3rd upgrade allotment list from the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

This list provides the updated seat allotments for two groups of students: those who applied to upgrade their college or course after the second round, and new applicants who registered during the Mid-Entry window.

Students should check their allotted college and course. The next steps—including college approval and fee payment—must be completed by the specified deadlines. If you did not receive a seat in an earlier round or your application was rejected, the Mid-Entry process offered another opportunity to apply.

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allocation Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your CUET Application Number and Password.

Step 3: Click the 'Login' button.

Step 4: On your dashboard, look for the link for the 'DU UG Admission 2025 Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List'.

Step 5: Check your allocation and download the file for your records.

DU UG Admission 2025: