DU PG, BTech Admission 2025: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Deadlines and Direct Link Here

The University of Delhi has begun the registration process for its postgraduate courses and three BTech programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications through the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Registrations for DU PG and BTech admissions for the 2025–26 academic session will close on Friday, 6 June, at 11:59 PM. For postgraduate admissions, seat allocations will be done solely based on CUET PG 2025 scores.

DU PG, BTech Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The University of Delhi is offering BTech courses in three disciplines:

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Admission will be based on the JEE Main 2025 (Paper 1) Common Rank List (CRL).

To be eligible for admission, candidates must:

Have passed Class 12 from a recognised board

Have secured a minimum of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), and must have passed English

Have appeared in JEE Main 2025 (Paper 1)

For reserved categories, the minimum required PCM marks are:

50% for SC/ST/PwBD

55% for OBC-NCL

Please note that students who have supplementary status in Class 12 this year are not eligible for admission.

Postgraduate Admissions via CUET (PG) 2025:

Admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University will be carried out through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), based on candidates’ scores in the CUET-PG 2025 exam. Applicants can choose from a diverse selection of programmes across science, humanities, commerce, and other fields.

DU PG, BTech Admission 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the appropriate admission portal (PG or BTech).

Step 2: Register using your valid credentials.

Step 3: Fill in your personal details, academic qualifications, and entrance exam information.

Step 4: Upload the required documents as per the guidelines.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.