JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the JEE Advanced 2025 question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can now access the official question papers on the JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

After the exam, memory-based question papers, student reactions, paper analysis, and unofficial answer keys will be shared online by various sources. The official response sheets for JEE Advanced 2025 will be released on May 22, followed by the official answer key on May 26. Both will be available on the official JEE Advanced website.

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website by going to jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the section that displays the latest announcements or updates.

Step 3: Find and click on the link that says "JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers", as provided by the exam organisers.

Step 4: Choose whether you want to download Paper 1 or Paper 2, based on the session you are interested in.

Step 5: If asked, select the language version you prefer – either English or Hindi.

Step 6: Once the PDF file opens, click the download button to save the question paper to your device for future use.

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Overview

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted on May 18 in two separate shifts, each lasting three hours. Paper 1 took place in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, while Paper 2 was held in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.