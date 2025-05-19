Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 19th 2025, 10:20 IST

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

IIT Kanpur has released JEE Advanced 2025 question papers. The exam was held on 18 May in two shifts. Official response sheets and answer keys will be available on 22 and 26 May at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Download
JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the JEE Advanced 2025 question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can now access the official question papers on the JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

After the exam, memory-based question papers, student reactions, paper analysis, and unofficial answer keys will be shared online by various sources. The official response sheets for JEE Advanced 2025 will be released on May 22, followed by the official answer key on May 26. Both will be available on the official JEE Advanced website. 

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website by going to jeeadv.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the section that displays the latest announcements or updates. 

Step 3: Find and click on the link that says "JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers", as provided by the exam organisers. 

Step 4: Choose whether you want to download Paper 1 or Paper 2, based on the session you are interested in. 

Step 5: If asked, select the language version you prefer – either English or Hindi. 

Step 6: Once the PDF file opens, click the download button to save the question paper to your device for future use. 

Direct Link to Download - JEE Advanced 2025 Question Paper 1  

Direct Link to Download - JEE Advanced 2025 Question Paper 2 

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Overview 

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted on May 18 in two separate shifts, each lasting three hours. Paper 1 took place in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, while Paper 2 was held in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.  

The exam was conducted in computer-based mode at multiple centres across the country, following strict examination protocols. Lakhs of students from all over India appeared for the test, aiming to secure a coveted seat in one of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

ALSO READ: RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at rajresults.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here

Published May 19th 2025, 10:20 IST