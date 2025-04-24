DU SOL Result 2025 Declared on sol.du.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

DU SOL Result 2025 OUT: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi, has released the results for the odd semester exams held in November–December 2024. These results are available for a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including BA, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, and others. Students from both regular and SOL programmes can check their results online by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

After downloading their marksheet, students should carefully check all the details to ensure they are correct. Learners from both regular and open learning streams can now view their results online via the official portal.

To download the DU SOL Result 2025, candidates can follow the simple steps given below on the official website.

DU SOL Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open – click on the ‘Result/Marksheet’ link.

Step 4: Then, select the ‘Print Marksheet’ option.

Step 5: Enter the required details and click on the ‘Print Score Card’ button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

DU SOL Result 2025: Revaluation and Rechecking