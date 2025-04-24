NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released on neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

NEET UG 2025 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2025 exam city intimation slip. Students who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can now download their exam city slip from the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download the exam city slip by logging in using their application number and date of birth. This slip mentions the city where the exam will take place, but it does not include the exact address of the exam Centre—that information will be provided later on the admit card. This early update is beneficial for students who have been allotted exam cities far from their homes, as it allows them to plan their travel in advance.

Official Notice:

NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET UG 2025 exam city slip.

Step 3: A login page will appear – enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen – download it and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Date

The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2025. It will be held in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in pen-and-paper mode.

The question paper will include subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The exam will consist of 180 questions in total, carrying a maximum of 720 marks.