  DU UG Admission 2025 First Allocation List Releasing Today at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, Know How to Check

Updated 19 July 2025 at 11:05 IST

DU UG Admission 2025 First Allocation List Releasing Today at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, Know How to Check

Delhi University to release the first DU CSAS allocation list 2025 today at 5 PM on ugadmission.uod.ac.in for UG admissions via CUET. Check using your application number/password. Accept/freeze offers and verify documents at the allotted college.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
DU UG Admission 2025 First Allocation List Releasing Today
DU UG Admission 2025 First Allocation List Releasing Today | Image: File Photo

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University is set to release the first allocation list for its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today at 5 PM. This list is for admissions to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Candidates who applied through the DU CSAS 2025 admission portal can check their results on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. 

Students will be able to download the first DU CSAS allocation list 2025 from the official portal. To do this, you'll need your CUET application number and password to log in.  

Once the first CSAS Allocation List is released, simply log in to your Common Seat Allocation System UG dashboard. There, you'll find out which courses and colleges you've been offered. This will be based on your NTA score and the marks required by your chosen Delhi University colleges.  

DU UG Admission First Allocation List 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the main page, enter your application number and password. 

Step 3: The DU UG Allotment List 2025 will then appear on your screen. 

Step 4: To quickly search for your name or application number, press Ctrl+F. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep it for future reference. 

About DU CSAS Allocation 2025: 

Following the announcement of the first DU CSAS allocation list 2025, successful candidates will need to accept or freeze their offers. They must then attend the allotted college for document verification.  The university will determine the DU CSAS allocation for 2025 based on the preferences for colleges and programmes submitted by the candidates. 

Published 19 July 2025 at 11:05 IST