  MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List to Be Out Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Check

Updated 18 July 2025 at 18:33 IST

MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List to Be Out Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Check

MHT CET 2025 provisional merit list for B.E./B.Tech and M.E/M. Tech courses will be released on July 18 at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can raise grievances online from July 19 to 21.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List to Be Out Shortly
MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List to Be Out Shortly | Image: File Photo

MHT CET 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell is going to release the MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 18, 2025. Candidates who registered for MHT CET counselling 2025 will be able to access the provisional merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org. 

To download the merit list, students need to log in using their Application ID and Date of Birth. 

The merit list will be released for B.E./B.Tech and Master of Engineering and Technology courses. Candidates can raise grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login from July 19 to July 21, 2025. The application of such candidates shall be reverted to the candidate in his/her login for rectification. 

MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Step 2: Click on the link labelled ‘MHT CET Merit List 2025’. 

Step 3: On the login page, enter your Application ID and Date of Birth. 

Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 

MHT CET 2025: Tie-Breaking Rules 

If two or more candidates receive the same total score, the following steps will be used to determine the final ranking: 

  • The candidate with higher marks in Mathematics will be placed above the others. 
  • If the tie still exists, the one with higher marks in Physics will be given preference. 
  • If the scores remain the same, the candidate with higher marks in Chemistry will be ranked higher. 
  • If the tie is not yet resolved, the candidate who has scored a higher overall percentage in Class 12 (PCM subjects combined) will be awarded the higher rank. 

