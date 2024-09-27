sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • Education News /
  • DUSU Polls: NSUI Alleges ABVP, RSS Linked People Appointed Electoral Officers, Demands Fairity

Published 09:56 IST, September 27th 2024

DUSU Polls: NSUI Alleges ABVP, RSS Linked People Appointed Electoral Officers, Demands Fairity

DUSU Polls: Varun Choudhary, president of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), alleged at a press conference that people linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been appointed electoral officers for the polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NSUI releases manifesto for DUSU elections
NSUI releases manifesto for DUSU elections | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:56 IST, September 27th 2024