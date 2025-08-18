Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Says Language Funds are Allocated by 'Requirements,' Not Language, Amid the Sanskrit-Tamil Row

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently clarified in the Lok Sabha that the budget for the Grants for Promotion of Indian Languages (GPIL) is allocated based on specific requirements and how the funds are used.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the central government has set aside ₹308.44 crore to promote several languages, including Hindi, Veda, Classical Tamil, Sindhi, and Urdu.

In a written response to a question from AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Minister Pradhan stated that the government's policy is to support all Indian languages. He highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which strongly advocates for multilingualism and for keeping India's languages vibrant. The NEP 2020 recommends that, wherever possible, the language of instruction up to at least Class 5, and preferably up to Class 8, should be the student's home, mother tongue, local, or regional language.

The policy also emphasises that teaching should be conducted in students' homes or local languages, and that learning Indian languages should be fully integrated into school and higher education. This allows students to study in any Indian language. Furthermore, the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 to provide books in Indian languages for both school and higher education in a digital format. Minister Pradhan clarified that these funds aren't allocated on a language-by-language basis, but rather as needed and based on effective utilisation.

Funding for Language Promotion:

The government provides funds under the GPIL to several key organisations:

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (KHS) for the promotion of Hindi.

Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP) for Veda.

Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) for Classical Tamil.

National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL) for Sindhi.

National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) for Urdu.