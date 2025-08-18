New Employment Scheme: Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana Goes Live, Learn How to Apply and What are the Benefits

New Delhi: The new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) has officially been launched, offering a unique employment-linked incentive scheme that benefits both employees and employers. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, the scheme's dedicated portal is now live, and its benefits apply to jobs created between 1st August 2025 and 31st July 2027. With a budget of nearly ₹1 lakh crore, the initiative aims to create more than 3.5 crore jobs nationwide.

The scheme is designed to boost formal employment and social security across all sectors, with a specific focus on the manufacturing industry. It is a Central Sector Scheme, meaning the central government is fully funding it. Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, stated that this scheme is a historic step towards creating a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by empowering youth with better job prospects, security, and dignity.

What are the Benefits?

The scheme is divided into two parts, each with distinct benefits for a different group.

For First-Time Employees (Part A)

If you are a first-time employee with a gross monthly wage of up to ₹1 lakh, you can get a one-time incentive.

One-time payment: You'll receive a one-time incentive of up to ₹15,000, which is equal to one month's average wage (Basic + Dearness Allowance).

Payment in two instalments: The first instalment will be paid after you have completed six months of continuous employment. The second instalment will be paid after 12 months, provided you have also completed a financial literacy module.

Goal: This incentive aims to encourage young people to enter the formal workforce and promote long-term savings.

For Employers (Part B)

Employers who create additional jobs are also eligible for incentives.

Monthly incentive: Businesses will receive a monthly incentive of up to ₹3,000 for each new employee they hire.

Duration: The incentive is paid for up to two years for most sectors. However, for establishments in the manufacturing sector, this incentive is extended to four years.

Eligibility: To qualify, employers with fewer than 50 existing employees must hire at least two additional staff members, while those with 50 or more employees must hire at least five additional staff, and these positions must be sustained for at least six months.

To be eligible under this part, the establishments will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with less than 50 existing employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more existing employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months, the minister noted.

Exempted establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, are also included. They must file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR). They must open UANs for all their existing and new employees using the facility provided on the UMANG App.

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana: How to Register?

Employers can now visit the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna portal (https://pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or https://pmvbry.labour.gov.in) and complete the one-time registration process. All first-time users must generate a UAN using Face Authentication Technology (FAT) available on the UMANG App.