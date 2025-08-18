New Employment Scheme: Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana Goes Live, Learn How to Apply and What are the Benefits

Updated 18 August 2025 at 16:31 IST
New Delhi: The new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) has officially been launched, offering a unique employment-linked incentive scheme that benefits both employees and employers. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, the scheme's dedicated portal is now live, and its benefits apply to jobs created between 1st August 2025 and 31st July 2027. With a budget of nearly ₹1 lakh crore, the initiative aims to create more than 3.5 crore jobs nationwide.
The scheme is designed to boost formal employment and social security across all sectors, with a specific focus on the manufacturing industry. It is a Central Sector Scheme, meaning the central government is fully funding it. Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, stated that this scheme is a historic step towards creating a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by empowering youth with better job prospects, security, and dignity.
The scheme is divided into two parts, each with distinct benefits for a different group.
For First-Time Employees (Part A)
If you are a first-time employee with a gross monthly wage of up to ₹1 lakh, you can get a one-time incentive.
For Employers (Part B)
Employers who create additional jobs are also eligible for incentives.
To be eligible under this part, the establishments will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with less than 50 existing employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more existing employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months, the minister noted.
Exempted establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, are also included. They must file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR). They must open UANs for all their existing and new employees using the facility provided on the UMANG App.
Employers can now visit the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna portal (https://pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or https://pmvbry.labour.gov.in) and complete the one-time registration process. All first-time users must generate a UAN using Face Authentication Technology (FAT) available on the UMANG App.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 16:31 IST