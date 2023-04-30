10 Girls From Disadvantageous Social Groups In Jharkhand Crack JEE Mains

At least 10 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, a part of a government project to reduce gender disparities in rural areas and among disadvantaged communities, have qualified for JEE (MAIN) Session-2, an official said on Sunday.

The district administration has now decided to provide the students special coaching at KGBV, Kalamati, for JEE Advance and make all efforts to help them get admission in higher education institutions, Khunti deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan told PTI.

Results of JEE (MAIN) Session-2 were declared on Saturday.

With 87.2 percentile, one secured 1,788 rank in ST category, while another ranked 9,600 in the same bracket.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also congratulated the successful students.

In a tweet, Soren said, “Fabulous! The daughters of Jharkhand are not less than anyone. You have proved that every goal can be achieved with self-confidence, hard work and dedication. Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you for a bright future.” The success of the KGBV students in the competitive exams is credited to ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ initiative.

Under this, coaching for IIT-JEE and medical entrance examinations is given, the deputy commissioner said.

At least 57 students are enrolled under the ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ project, including 39 taking preparations for medical entrance tests, he said.

“Of the 18 students who prepared for engineering stream, 10 qualified for JEE Main,” he said.

Seven of them belong to ST category, two from SC and one from OBC category. PTI SAN BDC BDC