Admit Card Of Bar Council Of India's AIBE XVII Out Today; Check How To Download Online

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the All India Bar Examination XVII (AIBE 17) on January 30. Candidates eligible for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website of the BCI or allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date to submit an application for the exam was on January 18 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5. The Bar Council recently announced the extension of the deadline from January 16 to 18, 2023. Notably, the admit card of candidates for the AIBE will be available on BCI's official website from January 30 to February 3.

How to download the AIBE XVII admit card?

Step 1: To download the admit card for the AIBE XVII, visit the website allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for the AIBE XVII Admit Card on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Login using your application number and password once a new page opens.

Step 4: The AIBE XVII ticket hall will pop up on your screen.

Step 5: Check the details available on the admit card and print out the document after downloading it for future reference.

The AIBE is conducted twice a year annually by the Bar Council of India for those pursuing careers in law. The exam, which is mandatory for all law students from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards, assesses the basic knowledge and analytical skills of candidates seeking to practice law.