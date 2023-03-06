AIIMS INI CET 2023 Schedule Released, Check AIIMS Academic Calendar 2023-24 Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session exam schedule on its official website. According to the AIIMS academic calendar 2023 released, the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Exams for MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) will be held on May 7, 2023. The results will be declared on May 13.

AIIMS conducts INI CET entrance exams for admissions to the PG programmes - MD, MD, MCh (six years), DM (Six years) and MDS offered at AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

AIIMS has also uploaded the schedule for the INI-CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January 2024 Session on its official website. The exam will be held on November 5, 2023. The results will be announced on November 11. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance examination can check the 2023 and 2024 sessions here. Moreover, AIIMS has uploaded the schedule of its other exams as well. Click here to read AIIMS academic calendar.

AIIMS academic calendar

1. INI-SSET (DM/M.Ch (3yrs.)/MD (Hospital Administration) July 2023 Session

Entrance Examination (Stage I) 29th April 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification (Stage I) 05th May 2023 (Friday)

2. Fellowship Programme July, 2023 Session.

Entrance Examination (Stage I) 15th April 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification 20th April 2023 (Thursday)

3. B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing – 2023

Entrance Examination 03rd June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification 12th June, 2023 (Monday)

4. B.Sc. (Hons.) Para-Medical Courses – 2023

Entrance Examination 03rd June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification 14th June, 2023 (Wednesday)

5. SR/SD Exam July, 2023 Session

Recruitment Examination (Stage I) 10th June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification (Stage I) 14th June, 2023 (Wednesday)

6. M.Sc. courses – 2023

Entrance Examination 17th June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification 24th June, 2023 (Saturday)

7. M. Biotechnology – 2023

Entrance Examination 17th June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result 26th June, 2023 (Monday)

8. B.Sc. Nursing (Post - Basic) – 2023

Entrance Examination (Stage I) 24th June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result Notification 30th June, 2023 (Friday)

9. M.Sc. Nursing – 2023

Entrance Examination 24th June, 2023 (Saturday)

Result 03rd July, 2023 (Monday)

10. Ph.D. Programme July, 2023 Session

Entrance Examination (Stage I)07th July, 2023 (Friday)

Result Notification12th July, 2023 (Wednesday)

11. Recruitment Examination for Nursing Officer (NORCET) – 2023

Entrance Examination17th September, 2023 (Sunday)

Result Notification03rd October, 2023 (Tuesday)

12. INI-SSET (DM/M.Ch (3yrs.)/MD (Hospital Administration) January, 2024 Session

Entrance Examination (Stage I)22nd October, 2023 (Sunday)

Result Notification26th October, 2023 (Thursday)

Departmental Assessment (Stage II)06th ,07th and 08th November, 2023 (Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday)

Final Result Notification15th November, 2023 (Wednesday)

13. Fellowship Programme January, 2024 Session.

Entrance Examination 01st November, 2023 (Wednesday)

Result Notification 06th November, 2023 (Monday)

14. SR/SD Exam January, 2024 Session

Recruitment Examination (Stage I)19th November, 2023 ( Sunday)

Result Notification (Stage I) 23rd November, 2023 ( Thursday)

15. Ph.D. Programme January, 2024 Session

Entrance Examination (Stage I)06th January, 2024 (Saturday)

Result Notification12th January, 2024 (Friday)