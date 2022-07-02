AIMA MAT 2022: Applications Invited For September Session, Here's Direct Link To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) has activated the application link for AIMA MAT September session. Those candidates who are interested can apply now. In order to register, they will have to go to the official website mat.aima.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Check important dates here

The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT registration process will end on August 29, 2022.

The PBT admit card will be available from August 30, 2022.

The PBT test will be held on September 4, 2022.

However, the AIMA MAT 2022 CBT registration process will end on September 12, 2022.

Admit card will be released on September 13, 2022.

The AIMA MAT 2022 CBT examination will be held on September 20, 2022.

MAT Registration Fee 2022: Check application fee details here

MAT application fee (in Rs) Single IBT is Rs 1,850

For Single PBT/ CBT, fee is Rs 1,850

For Double IBT/ PBT+CBT/ PBT+IBT/ CBT+IBT, application fee is Rs 2,975

Here is how to fill MAT application form 2022