AIMA MAT 2022: Applications Invited For September Session, Here's Direct Link To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) has activated the application link for AIMA MAT September session. Those candidates who are interested can apply now. In order to register, they will have to go to the official website mat.aima.in and follow the steps mentioned below.
Check important dates here
- The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT registration process will end on August 29, 2022.
- The PBT admit card will be available from August 30, 2022.
- The PBT test will be held on September 4, 2022.
- However, the AIMA MAT 2022 CBT registration process will end on September 12, 2022.
- Admit card will be released on September 13, 2022.
- The AIMA MAT 2022 CBT examination will be held on September 20, 2022.
MAT Registration Fee 2022: Check application fee details here
- MAT application fee (in Rs) Single IBT is Rs 1,850
- For Single PBT/ CBT, fee is Rs 1,850
- For Double IBT/ PBT+CBT/ PBT+IBT/ CBT+IBT, application fee is Rs 2,975
Here is how to fill MAT application form 2022
- Step 1: Visit the official website AIMA MAT mat.aima.in
- Step 2: Click on the link “Register” to create a log-in credentials.
- Step 3: Next, enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, email, and password.
- Step 4: After entering the required details, choose the state/ UT, select the checkboxes and click the “Submit” button.
- Step 5: An OTP will be sent to your registered email address and mobile number.
- Step 6: Verify the phone number using the received OTP and log in to complete the MAT 2022 registration form.
- Step 7: Then, enter the academic and other personal details.
- Step 8: Next, upload the colored photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format.
- Step 9: Finally, pay a MAT application fee of Rs 1,850 using any payment gateway.
- Step 10: Download the duly filled application form and keep it safe for your future use.