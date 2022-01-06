AISSEE 2022: NTA Releases Hall Tickets For Sainik School Entrance Exam, Here's Direct Link

AISSEE Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for All India Sainik School Admission Entrance Exam on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The hall tickets which have been released by the exam conducting body are for AISEEE 2022 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. All the candidates who got themselves registered within deadline to sit for the exam will be able to download admit cards now. AISSEE 2022 admit card can be accessed on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the AISSEE aims to provide admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik schools across India. AISSEE is being conducted to provide admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Students must know that the Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools that are affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education. Students who wish to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other training academies for officers aim to get admission here for preparation. The registered students should be ready with application number and password or date of birth to check hall tickets.

AISSEE 2022: Check steps to download Sainik school entrance test hall ticket

Registered candidates who will be taking exam on Jan 9 should go to the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on the "AISSEE admit card link"

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where it will be required to enter the login credentials like application number and password or date of birth

Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it, download the hall tickets and take its printout for future use.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates must know that the advance intimation slip was hosted on official website even before release of admit cards. It informed candidates of the allotment of the exam city. As per the schedule, AISSEE for Class 6 students will be conducted from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. For class 9, the exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates will have to answer multiple choice questions on OMR answer sheets.