AMU Entrance Exam Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

AMU Merit List 2022: The Entrance Examination Results 2022 for various undergraduate (UG) programmes have been released by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). All those students who have appeared in the examination can check their scores for BA, LLB, BTech, BSc, and BCom programmes by visiting the official website of AMU at amu.ac.in. Along with the AMU entrance examination results, the chance memo list and special category lists for the admission process have also been released by the varsity.

The memo list contains details such as roll numbers and ranks of candidates who have been shortlisted for admission. While the special category list contains the roll number and ranks of candidates eligible for admission under the special category. As per reports, the university is likely to release the detailed counselling schedule on the official website of the Controller of Examinations soon. Candidates can check AMU Merit List by following the below given step-by-step procedure.

AMU Entrance Exam Results 2022: Here's how to check AMU Merit List

Step 1: To download the AMU Entrance Results 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, amu.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "AMU Entrance Exam Result" link

Step 3: Candidates must then select the desired course result link.

Step 4: The AMU entrance examination result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print a copy for further reference.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check AMU Entrance Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)