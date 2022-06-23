AP EAMCET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Here's How To Make Changes In Form

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur opened the AP EAMCET 2022 form correction window on Thursday, June 23, 2022. All those students who have already registered for the exam and want to edit details entered in the AP EAMCET application form can do it now. The AP EAMCET form correction 2022 link has been activated at EAPCET official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. In order to edit the details, registered candidates will have to go to the official website and log in using their payment reference ID, registration number, and date of birth. Students will not be allowed to edit the following details directly in the application form of AP EAMCET 2022. In case of any doubts, candidates can reach at e-mail ID apeapcet2022helpdesk@gmail.com and attach valid document shighlighting the issue being faced,

AP EAMCET 2022 application form: Details that can be edited

Place of birth Qualifying exam details Annual income details Email ID Mobile number Mother's name Medium of instruction Class 10th hall ticket number Details of Class 12 (Intermediate) Special category details

AP EAMCET 2022: Here is how to edit the application window

Step 1: As mentioned above, log in to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link to edit the AP EAMCET 2022 application form

Step 3: Sign in to the candidate portal through the required login credentials such as Registration number, mobile number, date of birth and reference ID.

Step 4: Post signing in, the AP EAMCET 2022 application form will open on the screen

Step 5: Make changes in the required fields and submit the details

Step 6: Candidates are advised to preview the edited application form once

Step 7: They should also make sure to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to edit the application details (click here)