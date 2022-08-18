AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule, Documents Required & How To Apply

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 will commence on August 22. According to the official notice, a total of 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates have qualified for the exam and they can now apply online by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till August 30, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling schedule

As per schedule, the document verification process will be held from August 23 to August 31, and the seat allotment process will be conducted from September 6 to 20, 2022. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, college selection, seat allotment, etc.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling

Candidates must take note that the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation process will be done based on the candidate’s marks and rank. Candidates will be ranked based on the AP EAPCET normalized marks-- 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and then click on ‘EAPCET-2021 ADMISSIONS'.

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Registration form’ link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: The registration form with all the basic information will be displayed. Verify all the details.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is successful, click on the print button to take a printout of the form.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required

Government-approved identity cards such as Aadhar cards, driver’s licenses, PAN card

AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2022 rank card

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Date of birth proof (such as class 10 Mark Sheet)

Transfer certificate

EWS certificate (If applicable)

