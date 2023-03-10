AP ECET 2023 Registration Begins; Check Steps To Apply, Here's Direct Link

AP ECET Registration: The application for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023) has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official website of the AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the last date for the submission of the application fee without a late fee is April 10, 2023. The AP ECET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 5, 2023, in two shifts from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

AP ECET Registration: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students, and Rs 500 for SC/ST students.

AP ECET 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for AP ECET 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to pay the fee and proceed with the registration process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload all the required documents

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for AP ECET Registration 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Pixabay/ Representative