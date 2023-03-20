AP ICET 2023 Registration Window Now Open: Steps To Register, Notification Details Here 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE started the registration process for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2023 on March 20. Candidates who want to register for AP ICET 2023 can check the application form on the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they must pay the application fee when filling out the AP ICET 2023 registration form. According to the official website, the notification of the exam was released on March 17, followed by the opening of the registration window on March 20.

The last date to apply for the common entrance test is April 19 and the correction window will remain open from May 16 to 18, 2023. The official schedule of the event on the website also mentions that AP ICET 2023 admit card will be released around May 20 and the exam will take place on May 24 and 25.

AP ICET 2023: Steps to register

The candidates willing to register for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2023 can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Candidates must visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the link for registration for AP ICET 2023.

Click on the payment link and pay the required fee.

Login using the required credentials and start filling out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the registration form.

Download and take a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must note that APSCHE has a fixed registration fee amounting to Rs 650 for OC candidates and Rs 600 for BC candidates. Candidates falling into the SC or ST category must pay Rs 550 for filling out the application form. AP ICET is conducted for admission into first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2023-24.