AP ICET Result 2023 Date: APSCHE Likely To Declare ICET Results Today, See How To Check

AP ICET Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results 2023 today, June 8. Students who took the entrance exam will be able to check their results online. Once declared, the AP ICET Results will be available on the official website for AP ICET 2023- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

How to check AP ICET Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ' AP ICET Results 2023'

Step 3: Now key in your AP ICET application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth, and submit

Step 4: Your AP ICET results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

About AP ICET

AP ICET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) in the universities and colleges affiliated with the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Board. This year, the exam was conducted in online mode from May 24 to May 26. Lakhs of candidates take this exam every year.