AP POLYCET 2023 Likely To Be Held On May 10; Check Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria Here

AP POLYCET 2023: Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023 is expected to be conducted in May. The official schedule and notification will be released soon. However, local media of Andhra Pradesh has reported that AP POLYCET 2023 will be conducted on May 10. The official announcement of the date will be made on the official website. As per reports, Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training also known as SBTET AP will conduct the exam from 11 am to 1 pm on May 10. Once the official notification is released, candidates will be able to check it on polycetap.nic.in.

SBTET AP through AP POLYCET aims to provide diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology. Candidates after clearing this exam will be able to take admission in all diploma courses in Engineering / Non-Engineering/Technology. Candidates will have to score at least 30% marks to qualify for the examination. Last year, a total of 1,37,371 applicants had enrolled for the examination out of which around 1.25 lakh applicants appeared for it. The exam was held on May 29, 2022, for which the notification was released in April.

AP POLYCET Eligibility Criteria

A Candidate should be an Indian National

Candidate should belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh

Candidates should have passed the S.S.C. (Class 10) Examination conducted by the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana or any other recognized board like CBSE, CISCE, NIOS etc.

Candidates should have obtained at least 35% marks in the qualifying examination.

Candidates belonging to NIOS/ APOSS/ CBSE/ ICSE/ OTHER Examinations recognized as equivalent to SSC by A.P. Govt. should have passed all exams including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, with a minimum of 35% Marks in each subject.

Candidates who appeared or are appearing for SSC or equivalent examination being held in May-2022, and whose results are yet to be declared can also appear for POLYCET- 2022.

There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2022

AP POLYCET Exam Pattern

The AP POLYCET will be of 2 hours duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of X Class (S.S.C.) Examination, May-2022 as prescribed by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The Question paper consists of 120 questions with a choice of four responses for each question with only one correct response among them.