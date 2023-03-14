Last Updated:

Assam CEE 2023 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

Assam CEE 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) begins registration for the state-level Combined Entrance Examination or Assam CEE 2023 today.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Assam cee 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Assam CEE 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will on Tuesday begin registration for the state-level Combined Entrance Examination or Assam CEE 2023. Aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website - astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2023 will be held on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm. The application fee is Rs 1000.

Assam CEE is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to B.tech course in colleges of Assam. As per the schedule released by ASTU, the admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam date and results will be declared within 10 days of the exam.

Assam CEE Exam Pattern 

ASTU will follow Class 11 and 12 syllabi of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for the Assam CEE. The exam will consist of a single paper, comprising of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the exam is three hours.There will be three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Maths – and each subject will carry 40 questions.

READ | Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline extended till March 20

Marking scheme

Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for correct answers and one mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The entrance test is held for admission to first year BTech courses at Engineering colleges of Assam.

READ | JKSSB Admit Card 2023 for Accounts Assistant exam released, here's how to download
READ | West Bengal Board Exams 2023 for class 12th begin on March 14, check details here
READ | JEE Main session 2 application edit window opens, know which particulars can be edited

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT