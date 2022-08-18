Assam Govt To Suspend Internet Services For 4 Hrs In View Of Direct Recruitment Exams 2022

The Assam Government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided that in the districts where the Assam Direct Recruitment Exams 2022 for the filling of vacancies in Grade III and Grade IV jobs will be held, mobile Internet services will be suspended for four hours.

Notably, on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual meeting with DCs and stakeholders in connection with Assam Direct Recruitment Exams to make sure smooth conduct of the examination process for the recruitment of nearly 30,000 Grade III and IV posts. It is significant to mention that about 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear in these exams which are scheduled to be held on August 21, 28 and September 11.

'Won't be any leniency in maintaining the exam's sanctity': CM Biswa Sarma

Taking to his Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Shared the SOPs and asked the DCs to adhere to these in letter & spirit with adequate security measures." Adding further he said that there won't be any leniency in upholding the integrity of the exam. He also said that he has given orders to DCs and Sps to thwart "unscrupulous elements" from disrupting the exams.

"There won’t be any leniency in maintaining the exam’s sanctity. Asked DCs & SPs to be ready with men & materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the exams," CM Himanta said.

It is pertinent to mention that state governments from time to time suspend mobile internet services in the areas where important government exams are to be conducted in order to ensure smooth conducting of the examination process.